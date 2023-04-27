Drew Maggi's story is one of hope, inspiration and persistence. The minor league journeyman shocked the baseball world after making his first MLB appearance as a 33-year-old.

Maggi waited patiently and never gave up on his dream. On Wednesday, the righty infielder was rewarded with his first at-bat in the majors. The crowd at PNC Park understood the gravity of the situation and provided Maggi with a memorable standing ovation.

"Anything is possible. Never give up no matter what you're doing. If you love something, go for it." 🥹



Maggi's postgame speech was inspiring. His message was clear. Chase your dreams and do not give up. It was a heartwarming message from a dedicated ballplayer who has worked his way up the ladder.

He went on to thank his family who have supported him throughout his career. He had a special message for his mother, who was his "psychological best-friend," and his father who was his coach growing up.

The rookie also said that his heart was pumping and everything was moving fast when the moment came.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Drew Maggi made his MLB debut at the age of 33 years old

Maggi was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 15th round of the MLB 2010 draft. The former Arizona State Sun Devils star may have thought he would have to wait it out in the minors for a couple of years. Thirteen years and 1,154 games later, Maggi finally got his chance.

Last season, Maggi finished with a .212/.324/.274 slash line. He had 62 hits and 22 RBIs over the course of the season.

Overall, he has 45 home runs, 354 RBIs, 589 runs and 222 stolen bases over his minor league career.

Drew Maggi was called for a clock violation and struck out in his first at-bat, but that didn't seem to matter. It was an amazing story of determination and perseverance. He is set to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

