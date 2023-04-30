Even though the Pittsburgh Pirates optioned Drew Maggi ahead of their Saturday doubleheader, he was still active. With the Pirates beating up on the Nationals in the second game, Drew Maggi appeared for Ke'Bryan Hayes.

He faced Hobie Harris in the seventh innings and ripped a single to the outfield, scoring Jason Delay. It was Maggi's first MLB hit after grinding 13 seasons in the minors.

After 13 years of grinding in the minors, Drew Maggi has his first big league hit and RBI!

This is a moment that Maggi will never forget. All the hard work he has put in throughout his career has led to this point here. Not many can say they've gotten a hit in an MLB game, but Maggi can.

It was great that the Pittsburgh Pirates kept him active for Saturday, even though he was optioned. He may never get another opportunity like this again.

"13 years, brought in the 13th run. I love baseball" one fan tweeted.

"13 years, brought in the 13th run. I love baseball" one fan tweeted.

"This put a smile on my face. Way to be Maggi!" another fan tweeted.

Fans are pointing out the coincidence of him driving in the 13th run after 13 years of grinding in the minors. It's almost like something out of a movie.

It's moments like this that truly make the game of baseball special. Every baseball fan became a fan of the Pirates and Drew Maggi on Saturday.

It's moments like this that truly make the game of baseball special. Every baseball fan became a fan of the Pirates and Drew Maggi on Saturday.

The season isn't a fluke for the Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates v Washington Nationals

While the Pittsburgh Pirates haven't been anything special over the last few seasons, they've quietly built up their farm system. Now, many players in their system have developed into big-league talent.

One of those players is Jack Suwinski. He's hitting .297 on the season with six home runs and 18 RBIs. He also has plus speed in the outfield, allowing him to close gaps quickly.

One player that fans should keep an eye on is Rodolfo Castro. He's been asked to fill the shoes of Oneil Cruz, who fractured his ankle in early April. Cruz isn't expected to return to the team until three months.

Saturday's doubleheader win moves them to 20-8 for the season. They are the National League's best team, with the Atlanta Braves close behind. Pittsburgh has done nothing but exceed expectations so far this season.

They finish the series' final game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday before a series against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. This series will truly be a test for the Pirates.

