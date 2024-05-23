"Please DFA Espada" "We lost the series because of Framber" - Astros fans disgruntled after team's series loss against Angels

Fans reacted to the Houston Astros' 2-1 loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. The Astros lost the first two games of the three-game series, giving the series victory to the Angels.

Both teams only managed to score runs in the fifth inning, going scoreless in the others. Mauricio Dubon’s RBI double off Tyler Anderson brought a run for the Astros.

Angels shortstop Kyren Paris hit his first home run of the season and brought in two runs to hold on to and get the win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Houston Astros fans were pretty heated after the team's series loss against the Los Angeles Angels and took to X/Twitter to vent their frustrations:

“Loosing this series to the Angels shows how underprepared the coaching staff is - they continue to ne out-coached -it all starts with Espada,” a fan said.

“I am so sick and tired of this team CONSTANTLY failing at basic fundamentals. Dubon likely cost them the fame,” another fan said.

“Please DFA Espada,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many fans blamed Astros starter Framber Valdez for the series loss, expressing their frustration with his performance on the mound during Monday’s 9-7 loss against the Angels:

“We lost the series bc of Framber. I’m not even gonna blame anyone today it is what it is. Blame Framber,” one comment read.

Expand Tweet

“We would have won game 1 if Espada had done his job and taken out framber. Fire him already,” another comment read.

“But framber said he had to deal with the consequences, not anyone else right?” a user wrote.

In Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, Valdez struggled, giving up a career-high tying eight runs with seven of them coming in a single inning.

Nolan Schanuel and Logan O'Hoppe each hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning followed by a solo home run from Jo Adell.

Astros manager Joe Espada reflects a positive outlook despite recent loss

Despite the Astros' series loss, the franchise still managed a decent performance during their 10-game homestand, winning seven out of 10 games at their home stadium.

Discussing their recent form, Houston's manager Joe Espada said (via MLB.com):

“We were 10-6 during a 16-game stretch and 7-3 at home. I’ll take that. I think we played our butts off, and I see the urgency in our players. We’ve got an important road trip ahead of us. The way we’ve been playing baseball, I like the way we’re going about our business.”

The Houston Astros will begin a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback