"Plenty of seats available in the front row behind them" - Padres' overcrowded dugout during Dodgers game draws cold sarcasm from fans

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers played their first exhibition game of Spring Training on Thursday, which ended in a resounding 14-1 win for the Dodgers.

San Diego managed only a single run in the entire game, a Jake Cronenworth solo home run at the Preoria Sports Complex. After the convincing win from the Dodgers, fans took the opportunity to troll the Padres dugout, as it looked more crowded than the stands behind them.

The Dodgers took an early lead in the first inning, thanks to two ground-rule doubles from Teoscar Hernandez and non-roster invitee Chris Owings, which contributed to a eight-run inning. They went on to score six more runs in the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, the Padres' only run in the game came from Jake Cronenworth's solo home run in the fourth inning off Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia. While the Dodgers' 14 runs were contributed by a mix of veterans and minor league prospects, San Diego had no answer.

That left their fans distraught and gave other fans on social media an opportunity to troll the team.

"Plenty of seats available in the front row behind them," tweeted one fan.

"Brought 3 teams just to get worked," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Gavin Lux makes successful return to action against the Padres after year-long absence due to injury

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux made his much-awaited return to action in the Cuctus League game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was expected to be the Dodgers' starting shortstop for the 2023 MLB season but was injured during Spring Training, which sidelined him for the entire season.

Now, he has made his return in the same ground where he got injured a year back, the Preoria Sports Complex. Lux went 1 for 2 with a walk and a single in what turned out to be a decent outing.

