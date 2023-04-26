Over the last few seasons, the Houston Astros have seen Kyle Tucker evolve from a relatively obscure part-timer to a core tenet of the team.

Tucker's first full season came in 2021. In 140 games, the Florida-native hit .294/.359/.557 with 30 home runs and 92 RBIs. After finishing in the top 20 that season, his starting role on the team was all but cemented.

Kyle Tucker brought things to a new level in 2022, hitting .257/.330/.478 with 30 home runs and 107 RBIs. He received his first career All-Star designation and Golden Glove apart from winning the World Series. Despite the mammoth campaign, the 26-year old was re-signed for just $5 million in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coming on the heels of the Pittsburgh Pirates re-signing outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million, a popular Astros podcaster is wondering why his team didn't extend a similar offer to Tucker.

"Ok if Bryan Reynolds can get an extension, what’s holding the @astros back from signing Tucker?" - HTown Wheelhouse

The account owner hosts the LockedInAstros podcast and is a hardcore fan of the team. He made the point that if the Pirates, a team that's significantly more cash-challenged than the Astros, can make a big signing, so can the Houston Astros.

Reynolds is two years older than Kyle Tucker. Although the Pirates outfielder has had more years in the MLB, Tucker has outhit him since 2021.

Just Baseball @JustBB_Media Kyle Tucker follows up Yordan with a two-run bomb of his own in the 6th and just like that it’s 4-1 Astros in ATL! Kyle Tucker follows up Yordan with a two-run bomb of his own in the 6th and just like that it’s 4-1 Astros in ATL! https://t.co/WQQdNEKwEs

"Kyle Tucker follows up Yordan with a two-run bomb of his own in the 6th, and just like that, it’s 4-1 Astros in ATL!" - Just Baseball

One of the factors contributing to the Astros' failure to lock Tucker down to a long-term commitment is that they may be spread too thin.

Infielders Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve alone will make nearly $60 million between the two of them. The Astros also made an offseason splash by signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu to a three-year deal worth $58.5 million.

Another strong year from Kyle Tucker could launch him into extension territory

While the Astros are obviously hesitant to take a big risk on Tucker, another strong season from their outfielder could change things.

At the tender age of 26, Tucker still has lots of baseball and time to hammer out a contract with his team on his own terms.

Poll : 0 votes