  "Pretty brutal" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara keeps it real about traveling with a newborn as she heads to Seattle for ALCS Game 3

"Pretty brutal" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara keeps it real about traveling with a newborn as she heads to Seattle for ALCS Game 3

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 14, 2025 09:43 GMT
Shane Bieber with his family.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, traveled to Seattle for ALCS Game 3 against the Seattle Mariners after Game 2 on Monday. The Blue Jays lost the second game 10-3, and now they must win four of their next five games to keep their championship hopes alive.

Kara shared several stories on Instagram. The first story featured a snapshot of Rogers Stadium. Other stories featured Kara, who fled from Toronto to Seattle for Game 3.

"Tor-Sea," she wrote.

Another snapshot highlighted Kara and her firstborn, Karv, boarding an Air Canada flight.

The last snapshot featured a close-up of her seven-month-old baby resting against her. She wrote,

"My whole world. These long travel nights can be pretty brutal, but he’s such a little trooper."
Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, shared a story.
Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, shared several stories.
Bieber will be Toronto's starting pitcher in Game 3 on Wednesday. Bieber opened up before pitching in Game 2:

“Ultimately, it’s how many people get the opportunity to pitch in the playoffs, in the ALCS, in what’s going to be a great environment in Seattle, so I’m excited for it.”

He also explained his mindset on high-pressure games:

“I think, ultimately, if your routine is already set in stone, you’re ready to go. You try and treat it all the same.”
Shane Bieber’s wife Kara celebrates the Blue Jays' victory in ALDS

Kara shared a series of images of her posing at Yankee Stadium on Instagram after Shane Bieber and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 5-2 in Game 4 last Wednesday. With the win, the Blue Jays qualified for the American League Championship Series for the first time in nine years.

Kara wore a customized “SB” letter vest to show her support for Bieber. Other images included Karv, a family moment, and a moment with Eric Lauer’s wife, Emily and their son.

“❣️❣️❣️ Back to Blue Jays' way with a W,” she captioned the post.

Bieber married Kara in 2023, and they welcomed their firstborn in March.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Ribin Peter
