"Propaganda. Not a real thought" - MLB fans blast Mike Trout as Angels' star reveals being 'a big fan' of the new Nike Jerseys

All 30 ballclubs will be using the Nike Vapour Premier "chassis" this season, as the MLB announced on Tuesday. Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout is said to be a fan of these jerseys, which the teams will use for their home, away and alternate kits.

It was immediately apparent that the new design was inferior to what fans have become accustomed to seeing previously in the big leagues, as Nike has deployed their newest fabric to manufacture these jerseys.

As players started to report for their Spring Training routines ahead of the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues, they started to notice the new fabric hands-on, and the first impressions were not pleasant, as many players reported the fabric to be cheap and the jerseys lacking the comfort of what they were used to wearing in previous seasons.

When Mike Trout praised the new jerseys, however, many MLB fans took a jibe at him since many other players were opinionated towards disliking the new uniforms. Fans replied to Trout's comment on X, formerly Twitter, trolling the 11-time All-Star:

"Propaganda. Not a real thought" -DanAlanRourke

MLB is utilizing Nike's Vapour Premier pattern for the first time, and this includes the new uniforms for the 2024 MLB season. "Breathable, lightweight high-performance fabric that was made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns" is how the material has been defined by Nike. But players like Miles Mikolas from the St. Louis Cardinals, think otherwise.

With the 2020 season, MLB, Nike, and Fanatics partnered for 10 years, with Nike replacing Majestic as the league's uniform provider.

A healthy Mike Trout is projected to produce big numbers this season

In spite of four spells on the injured list, two of which were on the 60-day IL, Mike Trout's numbers from 2021 to 2023 have been a .962 OPS and 162 OPS+. In addition, Trout's 162-game averages during those three seasons included 7.5 bWAR, 45 home runs, 97 RBIs and 111 runs.

FanGraphs projects the Halos great slugger to hit 37 home runs, drive in 95 runs, score 100 runs, and – perhaps most importantly – play 146 games in 2024. It's reasonable to say that if Trout keeps a safe distance from the IL, baseball fans in general, and Angels fans in particular, would happily sign up for that kind of productivity from Trout.

According to FanGraphs projections, Trout would surpass some notable Hall of Famers and become the 59th member of the 400-home run club if he hits 37 home runs this season.

