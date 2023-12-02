Randy Arozarena Trade Update: Blue Jays looking to offload several stars to bring down payroll

Randy Arozarena is making the rounds as his name is reverberating amongst the GMs of various ballclubs, looking keenly for a plausible trade for the star OF. With the Blue Jays looking to bring down their payroll next season, they are being associated with a trade deal for Arozarena this offseason.

The Tampa Bay Rays had signed Arozarena to avoid the first arbitration phase before the 2023 season. Now, the outfielder will go through the second arbitration phase and is stipulated to earn a base salary of $9 million in 2024, which shouldn't be a lot for Toronto to bring his services to the Rogers Center.

According to ESPN, the Rays have received calls from other teams regarding outfielder Arozarena. The Rays anticipate needing to deduct money this offseason in order to get payroll in order, with an estimated $125 million on the books for the upcoming season. The franchise's highest payroll to date was $84 million in 2022. In 2023, it was $73 million.

Franchises in the league understand the dynamic diversity that Arozarena can bring to the roster and are actively seeking options to trade or sign the 28-year-old to a long-term, hefty contract.

Impact bats are hard to come by in the free agency market, so the Rays might ask for a high price for Arozarena, who is still under team control and available for arbitration in 2026. Randy Arozarena might be able to bring back more than Juan Soto, who is a superior player but is only a year away from free agency, given all those extra years of control.

Randy Arozarena is hunted by many this offseason

The Blue Jays are going through an overhaul to revamp their roster for next season. Toronto has put emphasis on bringing down the payroll in 2024 to accommodate upcoming talent and infuse some good stat line holders both in the hitting and pitching departments.

As the Blue Jays target Joc Pederson and Michael Brantley, Randy Arozarena can be a long-term fit both in defense and on offense for the Blue Jays. Also, considering the offloading of players this offseason, Toronto shouldn't find it challenging to sign Randy on his increased salary next season.

Another team that could benefit from a star outfielder is the Blue Jays arch-nemesis in the AL East, the New York Yankees. Should the Yanks miss out on signing Cody Bellinger, the 28-year-old former Cardinal can be the perfect fit.

Arozarena will bring athleticism and agility to the field while his at-bats have been phenomenal in 2023, which serves as a testament to his brute-hitting talents.

