Max Scherzer is all set to return on the field. Yes, as per some reliable sources, it has been reported that Max is all set to start in Game 3 of the ALCS for the Rangers. This is a much-needed respite for all those Texas fans who were eager to know the updates on their star pitcher and three-time Cy Young winner, Scherzer.

The Rangers confirmed on Monday that Max Scherzer will make his first postseason start in Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday at Globe Life Field. Before being shelved with a low-grade teres major muscle injury in his right shoulder, Scherzer last threw on September 12.

"Max Scherzer has been named the @Rangers #ALCS Game 3 starter, per manager Bruce Bochy" - MLB

In 27 starts this season, the 39-year-old Scherzer went 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA. After the deal, he made eight starts and was 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA.

Scherzer has played in 27 playoff games, including 22 starts, and is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA. After pitching for the Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers, and Mets in the postseason, he will pitch for the Rangers, making them the sixth team he has done so for.

Rangers fans were quick to react to this amazing news that they had been waiting to hear for months now. Scherzer is back, and the fans are going berserk at this news:

"Go rangers" - ItsmePranshu

"Yes #GoandTakeIt" - bmurphypointman

"Wowww. He's back" - plenkeit2

"Which eye tho..." - Sweeps40

"Go! RANGERS" - GringoArte

"Imagine watching it" - waifudelilah

"I love Scherzer! Dude is must see TV. He will argue with the dirt" - DH135740198876

"Rangers really going to sweep the Astros" - HowUBenFeller

"Rangers look poised for a deep run" - TheRealLastTake

"ITS TIME" - ThyLordYeet

"They're done" - Mystinc_t

Max Scherzer confirmed to start game 3 of the ALCS

Max Scherzer started Games 1 and 7 of the 2019 World Series for the Washington Nationals against the Astros. He won Game 1 and was not a factor in the Nationals' victory in Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. In that series, he pitched 10 innings with an ERA of 3.60.

"Just as Mets fans predicted before the season - both Scherzer and Verlander are pitching deep into the playoffs" - JTFOz

This season, Max Scherzer faced Houston and won both times. On June 19, in eight innings, he had eight strikeouts and only one run. However, on September 6, the Astros hit him for seven runs in three innings, all of which came from three home runs.