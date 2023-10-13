The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers are gearing up for an ALCS that promises to be anything but ordinary. Both teams have shown exceptional skill this season.

While the Astros edged out the Rangers to claim the AL West, it was a close race to the finish line. For the Astros, making it to the ALCS is becoming a regular affair. In contrast, the Rangers are stepping onto this stage for the first time since 2011.

As excitement among fans reaches unprecedented levels, Rangers' catcher Jonah Heim had a simple message: be civil. In a recent interview with beat reporter Kennedi Landry, Heim urged Rangers fans to "try to be nice" to the opposition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fans applauded the gesture but were quick to dismiss the notion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rangers vs. Astros ALCS clash will be one for the ages

The Astros got a bit of a breather before facing the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS. The Rangers, on the other hand, have been working non-stop. They swept their way through both the wild-card series and the ALDS.

While much attention will be directed towards the Astros' experienced lineup, the Rangers are not to be overlooked. Texas is more than capable of playing the spoiler role, aiming to seize their first AL pennant since 2010.

Justin Verlander and the Astros' bullpen are key in the ALCS showdown against the Texas Rangers. The Astros' pen is generally considered superior to that of the Rangers. Their mettle will be tested against a Texas offense that's been turning heads all season.

Houston's offensive lineup is touted as one of the most potent in the league. They will be looking to capitalize on every mistake.

However, Rangers' pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has been turning in stellar performances. He could cause problems for the Astros star-studded roster. Meanwhile, ace Max Scherzer could also make a return from injury.