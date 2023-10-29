While Arizona Diamondbacks fans are jubilant after their starting pitcher Merrill Kelly's 9Ks outing in Game 2 of the World Series, the rest of the MLB fans are not as impressed. While the Arizona starter allowed no walks and recorded nine strikeouts over seven innings, many have pointed to several bad calls made by the umpire on the night.

Multiple calls from the umpires seemed to be going Kelly's way and Rangers fans seemed furious with that on social media after the pitcher's outing.

"I wanna know how much he paid this umpire," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Biggest strike zone I’ve ever seen," added another.

While Merrill Kelly was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 MLB season, he went on to play in the major league in Korea for the SK Wyverns. After spending four years there and winning the title, Kelly signed for the Diamondbacks and made his MLB debut for them in 2019. Since then, he has become a regular part of their bullpen and has grown better over the years.

Following an impressive stint in 2022, Kelly is one of the Diamondbacks' finest starting pitchers. While Zac Gallen struggled against the Rangers' offense in Game 1, Merrill Kelly has fared considerably better tonight.

Arizona bullpen completes Merrill Kelly's incredible performance in Game 2 of the World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen ensured that they didn't repeat their mistakes from the first game of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. In Game 2, their bullpen didn't leave any room for the Texans to make a comeback.

Andrew Saalfrank came on in the eighth inning to relieve Kelly and gave up only a single hit in 1.1 innings. Luis Frias came on in the ninth to close the game and complete a comprehensive 9-1 series-leveling victory.