The Rangers are heading into the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday with an unexpected advantage, thanks to the return of star pitcher Max Scherzer. Earlier this season, a worrisome injury had fans fearing that Scherzer might not return in time for the postseason.

But now, not only is Scherzer back, so is Jon Gray. With both back in the rotation, the Rangers are feeling a renewed sense of optimism.

Rangers fans are ecstatic about the roster update, as Twitter is buzzing with enthusiasm. One fan even pointed out Scherzer's postseason success and experience: The three-time Cy Young Award winner has missed the playoffs only three times since 2011 (winning the World Series in 2019).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's important to mention, however, that both Scherzer and Gray are fresh off injuries. Expect them to be used cautiously, likely pitching in later games in the series.

Max Scherzer has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. Further, he has had no rehab starts.

Max Scherzer's late addition to ALCS roster could give the Rangers' a much-needed boost against the Astros

Looking at Scherzer's postseason stats, the veteran is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA over 27 career postseason games. If he takes the mound in the ALCS, it'll be the fifth team he has represented in the postseason throughout his illustrious career.

His performance against the Astros has been a mixed bag. He showed brilliance with eight strikeouts in one outing. But he was hit for three dingers in his next game against the Astros this season.

As the first game of the ALCS looms, debate about Max Scherzer's impact is running high. Given his inconsistent showings against the Astros this season, the Rangers may exercise caution in how they deploy him.

However, if Scherzer can channel his best level of play, he could shift the narrative of the series.

Bolstered by the return of both Scherzer and Gray, the Rangers are suddenly a more formidable opponent for the Astros. However, the Astros remain the World Series favorites.