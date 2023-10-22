Marcus Semien has been announced to be the lead-off hitter yet again as the Rangers take on the Astros in game 6 of the ALCS, with Texas trailing Houston by two games to three in this seven-game series for a spot in the World Series. Semien is having a troublesome postseason and hasn't been able to deliver to his maximum potential.

Expand Tweet

"Not backing down. #GoAndTakeIt" - Rangers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rangers' fans were dissatisfied with Bruce Bochy's decision to designate second baseman Semien to be the lead-off hitter for this crucial tie at Minute Maid Park.

Expand Tweet

"Was really hoping they’d move semien down" - coloradobreeze7

Expand Tweet

"Why is Marcus still leading off" - ctsmith0

Expand Tweet

"I'm calling it, a loss. Semien still batting 1st, are you serious? Really hope I'm wrong" - _Kodacrome

Expand Tweet

"Why is Semien still leading off..." - ryguy_98

Expand Tweet

"Man get Semien out of there" - aarong258

Expand Tweet

"semien leading off again lol dudes been terrible" - boootbaw

Expand Tweet

"Semien & Seager need to snap out of it or else it’s the last game of our season. Altuve, Bregman, Alvarez (and others) all stepping up for Astros, we need our boys to do the same!" - JackGee777

Expand Tweet

"Why Semien batting 1st" - Dkota10_

In order to compete and win a World Series, Marcus Semien moved to Texas. The Rangers are one game away from being eliminated from the ALCS as the series moves back to Houston for its final games. Semien is 3-21 in the ALCS with no extra base hits and no RBIs registered by the All-Star CF.

Marcus Semien needs to perform in game 6

Marcus Semien, who had one of his better offensive seasons of his career in which he hit.276 with an.826 OPS, is currently hitting just.159 in the postseason and is failing to establish any sort of rhythm.

A postseason off day, however, is still a day to work on things, according to Semien, who mentioned this on Saturday. He ascertained the amount of work to be done as he headed towards the batting cage.

Expand Tweet

"The Rangers-Astros rivalry is heating up. Marcus Semien was not happy after being hit in the 3rd inning. He then hit a home run in the 4th, staring down Houston players. Semien & Martin Maldonado were both ejected after this" - TheAthletic

The Rangers need their steadfast captain, their trustworthy leadoff man, to perform in the manner he so frequently has if they are to win Game 6 and have a chance in Game 7.