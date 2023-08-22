Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy faced severe criticism from fans after their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Texas fans have lost patience with the veteran head coach and called for his head after their disappointing 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks in extra innings. Bochy has failed to get his players out of the slump as they continue to show vulnerabiliy at the top of their division.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bruce Bochy is a former MLB player who played as a catcher for several teams during the 1980s before starting his managerial career. After managing minor league teams for four years, he was appointed the manager of the Padres in 1995, staying with them till 2006 and completing his contract. However, the majority of his success came after signing with the San Francisco Giants, winning three World Series titles in a span of over a decade.

The Rangers signed Bochy in September 2022 and he led the team well in the ifrst half of the season. However, as it happens with many teams, the Rangers hit a slump in the second half of the season and their manager has failed to come up with a solution to get them on track again. Monday's extra innings defeat due to a Will Smith debacle saw them continue their poor run of form in the MLB.

"According to Bruce Bochy Ketel Marte is the next Barry Bonds. What a complete idiot," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"He needs to retire," added another.

Ketel Marte leads Diamondbacks' charge to derail Bruce Bochy's Rangers

While the Texas Rangers have been impressive over the first half of the MLB season, they have certainly dropped off the performance in recent weeks. They managed to take the lead twice during Monday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, only to give it away in the 11th inning.

Second baseman Ketel Marte led the comeback with a homer in the ninth to tie the score and eventually end in a victory for his team. While the Texans are still on top of their division with a 72-53 record but showing alarming signs of vulnerability that has left fans disillusioned with their manager.