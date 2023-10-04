Rangers star Adolis Garcia blasts first home run of wild-card series vs. Rays, gives team early lead

Adolis Garcia helped the Texas Rangers get on the board in the top of the 4th inning during the American League Wild Card Series. The hard-hitting outfielder launched a mammoth home run off of the Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin. This was not only the first home run in the series for Garcia, but the first of the series as a whole.

"Adolis has welcomed himself to the 2023 playoffs"

One of the hard-hitting outfielders in baseball, Adolis Garcia gave the Tampa Bay crowd a taste of that power in 4th inning. The first run of the game, Garcia's home run added to the pressure placed upon the Tampa Bay Rays, who could be eliminated from the postseason if they lose on Wednesday.

Garcia's monster solo home run over the left field wall gave the Texas Rangers an early lead, which grew later in the inning thanks to another home run by Evan Carter. For Adolis, his first home of the 2023 postseason was recorded with an exit velocity of 108.7 MPH and flew an estimated 416 feet into the crowd at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"Adolis Gar-c-ya. The @Rangers slugger unleashes a massive #postseason dinger."

As a member of the mighty Texas Rangers offense, Garcia, along with the likes of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, helped the club reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. If the Rangers are able to advance to the second round, they will be matched up against number-one-seeded Baltimore Orioles.

A closer look at Adolis Garcia's 2023 season

It was a tremendous season for the Texas Rangers outfielder. The 30-year-old Cuban slugger set new career highs in nearly every major statistical category, securing the second All-Star selection of his career.

Though 148 games this season, Adolis Garcia hit 39 home runs and 107 RBIs, while also adding nine stolen bases. He also finished the season with a .245 batting average, and while that number leaves much to be desired, he set a career-high by posting an .836 OPS.