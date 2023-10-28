Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 2 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 28 | MLB 2023 Postseason

On Saturday night, the World Series battle between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will continue in Arlington, Texas. After an explosive opening showdown, the two finalists will shift their attention to the second game of the series.

"Corey Seager: a glass case of emotion. #WorldSeries" - @MLB

After Corey Seager's clutch home run in the bottom of the 9th inning, the two teams were forced to play extra inning. It remains to be seen if the extra innings that the two teams played in Game 1 of the World Series will affect both lineups.

The additional baseball could drastically shift how individuals will perform on Saturday, which makes it difficult to give it an edge one way or the other. It may come down to the starting pitchers, so here's a closer look at the starters for Game 2.

World Series Game 2 Pitching Preview

Although things could change, the Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to send pitcher Merrill Kelly to face the mighty Texas Rangers lineup. The 35-year-old has been excellent for the Diamondbacks this postseason, posting a 2-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 17.0 innings.

On the other side of the diamond will be another veteran starter, Jordan Montgomery. The mid-season acquisition has been dominant for the Texas Rangers this postseason and currently owns a 3-0 record with a 2.16 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 25.0 innings.

"The Rangers did their homework when they acquired Jordan Montgomery at the deadline and knew they'd gotten a contributor. But, still. "I can’t say we expected him to do this well," Chris Young said. But here he is, starting Game 2 of the World Series." - @McFarland_Shawn

Game 2 advantage: Texas Rangers

The edge may go to the Texas Rangers as Jordan Montgomery. After joining the Rangers, Montgomery faced the Diamondbacks one time, pitching an 8.0-inning gem. Kelly did not face the Rangers once this season, making his start difficult to predict.

World Series Game 2 Predictions and Odds

The current betting odds for Game 2 have the Texas Rangers as the favorites to pick up the victory. According to the online gambling website Betonline.ag, Texas will be the betting favorite yet again. At the time of this writing, the Rangers are a -156 favorite to pick up the important victory on Saturday night.

"Ho-hum, the Arizona Diamondbacks are underdogs for the 4th consecutive postseason series, per @betonline_ag. World Series odds: Arizona Diamondbacks +155 (31/20), Texas Rangers -175 (4/7)" - @BNightengale