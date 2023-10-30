Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 30 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks will enter Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers in high spirits and on home soil on Monday night in Phoenix. The Arizona side managed a convincing 9-1 victory over the Rangers to tie the series after playing the first two games in Texas.

The Arizona team showed their running and defensive power to take the Game 2 of the series with a huge lead on the night. Their bullpen kept things tight as their defense held on to make sure that the Rangers didn't get a chance to come back as the game progressed.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Predictions

Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 for the Texans at Chase Field where he will come up against Brandon Pfaadt in the opposing team. The Arizona side will hold the home-field advantage in the next three games after managing to split the series in Texas. Nonetheless, it seems unlikely that the Rangers will roll over without putting up a fight in the remaining games.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Tips

According to popular betting website Fanduel, the Diamondbacks will enter Game 3 of the World Series as favorites with the odds at -170 in their favor. The Rangers are at +140.

On the other hand, according to BetSeneca, the Rangers are favorites at -141 while the Diamondbacks are +115. This means that it is expected to be a close encounter for the first game in Phoenix.

Where to watch Rangers vs Diamondbacks World Series Game 3

The World Series Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will be live telecast on FOX Sports/FS1, the official broadcaster of the series.

The game is also available to fans on the Fox Sports Network's live platforms FoxSportsLive and the FoxSportsGo App. There are several other live-streaming platforms where the action can be followed, including FuboTV, DirecTV, and Sling. For viewers in India, the game can be followed on Fancode with a subscription.