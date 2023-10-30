Rays infielder Taylor Walls set to have surgery, status for Opening Day up in the air

LTampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is going to have surgery on his right hip. After a labral tear and an impingement, the infielder is going to have it surgically repaired. This does make his status for Opening Day questionable.

Taylor Walls has been a backup infielder/utility player for the Tampa Bay Rays for a while, a key cog to their success. He may not be available at the onset of their 2024 season, though.

Marc Topkin, a Rays reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, said this on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Rays announce that INF Taylor Walls recently underwent surgery on right hip to repair a labral tear and reduce discomfort from an impingement. Expected to resume baseball activity in February. Readiness for opening day to be determined by rehab progress."

There has been no timetable, and he's expected to participate in baseball activities by February, which is when Spring Training begins. However, he will have to rehab, and that may push his official return back after the start of the regular season.

The Tampa Bay Rays open their season against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28. They will hope to have their player back by then, as he provides crucial depth at a variety of positions.

Rays could miss Taylor Walls at start of 2024

Depending on how his body responds and how well he can progress through rehab, Taylor Walls may not miss any time next season. He's having the surgery early enough so that he could be back doing baseball activities when Spring Training rolls around.

But until then, the Rays cannot rely on him being healthy enough for their Opening Day roster. Walls recorded 1.0 fWAR mostly off the bench last year, with a total of 10 DRS at a variety of positions.

He played shortstop, third base and second base, and he was very good defensively at all three. The Rays will not want to miss his presence when they start trying to recapture the AL East crown.