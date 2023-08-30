Mookie Betts blasted a career-high 36 home runs as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 16 hits sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks which helped them win the game 9-1.

The Diamondbacks needed to win 12 of their 15 games when they headed to Los Angeles this week to secure a wild-card spot. They also scheduled their two top pitchers, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, to start the first two games of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, it appears that they have failed to capitalize on them, and their playoff chances are already fading.

Betts' 13-game hitting streak came to an end on Monday after going 0-for-4. With his fifth home run and 11th multi-hit game in his previous 15 games, he quickly got back on track. With 36 home runs, 94 RBI, 112 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases through 125 games this season, he has amassed a .314/.406/.612 slash line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dodgers fans fueled Mooke Betts' MVP bid after his career-high 36th home run. They have flooded the internet with comments for the MLB star with one writing:

"NATIONAL LEAGUE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER."

The other user wrote: "Wow, congratulations, Mookie! Breaking records and making history, you are on fire!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Mookie betts going to the Hall of Fame as a dodger >"

Expand Tweet

"in the words of brockmire, “that ball just got tattooed” mookie putting up 36 & placing him in 5th place for overall homers this season"

Expand Tweet

"Easily the best position player I’ve ever seen on the dodgers. And he’s prolly the best the dodgers have ever had."

Expand Tweet

"This dude is on another planet right now! He’s 5-9 180 and set a career high in homers at age 30 with over a month to go in the season!"

Expand Tweet

"Super Mookie, Flyin’ like SuperMan ! Yessssss"

Expand Tweet

Why Mookie Betts should win the NL MVP

The 2023 NL MVP competition has begun. Mookie Betts is currently one of the front-runners for the award. Towards the close of the regular season, Betts has presented a compelling case for winning the honor.

With an OPS of 1.012, Betts now ranks second in the MLB for this season. On that ranking, the Dodgers star is only behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

In 2023 so far, Mookie Betts has hit an amazing 36 home runs along with 94 RBIs. For the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the postseason, the slugger has performed well in some of the most crucial circumstances.