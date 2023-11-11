Red Sox eyeing to add $9,950,000 infielder from the Yankees during off-season, per Insider

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees do not have a long history of trading players with each other. But recent reports, including from Insider Rob Bradford, suggest that Boston is interested in signing Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres in the offseason.

Torres has been with the Yankees since 2016 when he was traded to the team by the Chicago Cubs during Aroldis Chapman's blockbuster trade. He was once considered an important component of the young Yanks core ready to take the team forward.

Torres is now 27 and 2024 will be the final year of his contract before free agency. He is currently earning $9.5 million and is expected to receive $14 million in arbitration next year. The Yanks can use him as a trade option to free up some space for bigger names in their lineup.

The Red Sox have been in fact interested in Torres since the Trade Deadline. Both teams reportedly held preliminary talks but nothing materialized out of them. Things look good again as Boston aims to sign the second baseman who slashed .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs and 68 RBIs in New York pinstripes this season.

The Yankees have stated that a number of young prospects namely – Trey Sweeney, George Lombard Jr. and Roderick Arias – are ready to take charge at the bases. Furthermore, the Yankees are also looking to free up some space in their payroll for a possible Juan Soto trade from the Padres.

Red Sox will look to trade Alex Verdugo to New York

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been vocal about the team wanting to buy left-handed outfielders. In that regard, Boston's Alex Verdugo seems to be the right guy to be sent to their opposing roster. Verdugo is the Red Sox's only Gold Glove candidate this year and has batted .264 with 54 RBIs and 13 home runs.

If this trade materialises then this will just be the eighth trade since the Divisional Era began between the AL East opponents.