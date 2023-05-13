Alex Cora's bullpen management was put into question again as the Boston Red Sox lost 8-6 against the St. Louis Cardinals at home at Fenway Park.

After a good start and having a lead till the end of the fifth inning, relievers for the Red Sox blew the game as the Cardinals came back from behind twice to take it in the ninth.

Relievers Josh Winckowski and Kenley Jansen each gave away three runs in the sixth and the ninth innings respectively before they had to be taken off the mound to get replaced. Lars Nootbar's single RBI in the ninth tied the game at six apiece before Nolan Gorman came and hit a two-run homer to get the go-ahead runs in the ninth.

The Cardinals came back from a two-run deficit first in the sixth inning against Winckowski. Wilson Contreras went yard to lead off the inning. Then with bases loaded, Nolan Arenado scored on a double play by the Red Sox before Lars Nootbar's first single RBI of the game was scored off another reliever in Richard Bleier.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims against manager Alex Cora as they were disappointed with his choices in choosing the proper relievers to end the game.

Redsox Stan account @RedsoxStan Another terribly managed bullpen game by Cora. Why not let winckowski get out of it after he just induced a weak double play? Instead bring in the lefty that lefties hit at a .500 clip against? Nice move does!! Cora has the memory of a defensive back. Schwarber last week! Another terribly managed bullpen game by Cora. Why not let winckowski get out of it after he just induced a weak double play? Instead bring in the lefty that lefties hit at a .500 clip against? Nice move does!! Cora has the memory of a defensive back. Schwarber last week!

Jarren Duran Enjoyer @PhamsRightHand Alex Cora has no idea what to expect Alex Cora has no idea what to expect https://t.co/9mSEhjE3Hs

Parly Supremo @yeferzonespino5 @RedSox IT IS INCREDIBLE THAT ONE AS A FAN HAS A BETTER VISION THAN A MANAGER. AND IT IS THAT JANSEN IS NO LONGER TO CLOSE GAMES WHENEVER HE COMES WITH THAT MISSION HE SIMPLY SUFFERS OR DEFINITELY BOOTS THE GAME @RedSox IT IS INCREDIBLE THAT ONE AS A FAN HAS A BETTER VISION THAN A MANAGER. AND IT IS THAT JANSEN IS NO LONGER TO CLOSE GAMES WHENEVER HE COMES WITH THAT MISSION HE SIMPLY SUFFERS OR DEFINITELY BOOTS THE GAME

hugo barboza @hugobarboza90 @RedSox I understand that Alex Cora wants to give his pitchers confidence but he has lost several games for not getting them out on time... He always waits until he is losing to take action @RedSox I understand that Alex Cora wants to give his pitchers confidence but he has lost several games for not getting them out on time... He always waits until he is losing to take action

Alex Cora has some problems to attend to before the next game

The Red Sox lost for just the third time in the last 12 games. They have been one of the best teams in the league in the last week or so. However, their series opener loss to the NL last St. Louis Cardinals, who won their second consecutive opener after losing 11 straight, is sure to send shockwaves.

Boston is currently 0.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in fourth place in the AL East with a 22-17 record. The New York Yankees who are in fifth place also have the same number of wins, therefore, Alex Cora will look to solidify their position further.

