The Boston Red Sox are shaking up their pitching staff for the final week of the season. On Sunday, the team announced that it will reinstate 28-year-old righty Zack Kelly. The move spells the end for fellow righty pitcher Kyle Barraclough who has been deisgnated for assignment. Nick Robertson has also been moved down to Triple-A.

The moves come with just seven games remaining in the season. The Red Sox are currently last in the American League East and trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by 20 games. They are set to miss out on the postseason for the second straight season and the fourth time in five years.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The has been a tough season defensively for Boston. The team currently ranks 21st in team ERA (4.57), 25th in home runs conceded (204), 20th in WHIP (1.35), and 25th in opposing batting average (.258).

Red Sox fans took to social media to discuss the latest roster moves as the team looks to prepare for 2024.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pitcher Kyle Barraclough has had a difficult run since joining the organization earlier this year.

He started strong and recorded his only win on the season versus the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 11, but has stuggled since. Barraclough gave up a run in his next outing and then conceded 10 runs in just 4.1 innings against the Houston Astros.

Overall, he has a 12.91 ERA, a 2.61 WHIP and just four strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

Pitcher Zack Kelly returns to the Red Sox roster after missing the bulk of the season due to injury

Zack Kelly of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

When healthy, Zack Kelly has been a valuable asset for Boston. Used mostly as a reliever, the righty has been extremely efficient when called on this season.

This season, he has a 3.68 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .240 average. Over 7.1 innings, he has allowed just three runs and struck out six batters.

Unfortunately for Kelly, a right elbow injury has limited him to just six games this season.

The Red Sox will hope that a few innings in the final stretch of the season can provide him with some confidence as he prepares for the 2024 season.

Boston faces the Chicago White Sox on Sunday before it finishes the season versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.