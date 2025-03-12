Red Sox manager hints at Alex Bregman hitting behind Devers in Opening Day batting order

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted that Alex Bregman could hit ahead of Rafael Devers in the Opening Day lineup. Cora suggested that the top of the Sox’s lineup could feature Jarren Duran leading off, with team MVP Devers batting second and newcomer Bregman third.

MassLive reporter Sean McAdam discussed Cora’s comments regarding the need to protect Devers in the batting order. As such, placing Bregman behind Devers accomplishes that goal.

“Everybody’s going to talk about protecting Raffy and splitting up the lefties," McAdam wrote. "If I can say the top three right now, it most likely would go Jarren, Raffy, Alex, in that order, to start off.”

Cora also hinted at placing first baseman Triston Casas behind Bregman in the cleanup spot, with shortstop Trevor Story slotting into the No. 5 spot. According to Cora, having Bregman and Casas in the lineup provides Boston the flexibility it needs to maximize offensive production.

“I think those two at-bats in a row, Alex and Casas, gives us a different dimension," McAdam wrote. "We can let the big boys do their thing, be aggressive, and solve the problem early on. And then, all of a sudden, we can slow it down. That’s one thing we haven’t been able to do in a while.”

The Red Sox will need as much firepower as possible to keep pace with the two main powers in the AL East, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. A solid one-through-five for Boston could make the difference between a .500 season and contending for the division pennant.

Alex Bregman 'increasingly likely' to start season at third base for Boston Red Sox

As Opening Day draws closer, it’s becoming “increasingly likely” that Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman will start the season at third base. In a piece published by The Athletic on March 11, Jen McCaffrey reported that Rafael Devers’ absence from the field increases the likelihood of Bregman starting at the hot corner.

The piece highlighted how Alex Cora has pushed back Devers’ spring debut from Wednesday to Saturday. Additionally, Devers is expected to play designated hitter rather than third base this spring. As a result, speculation is growing that Bregman will be the Red Sox’s starter at third.

With roughly two weeks remaining in spring training, it’s unlikely that Devers will start at third base on Opening Day. While he could eventually return to the hot corner, it appears that Bregman, and his Gold Glove, will hold down third for the time being.

