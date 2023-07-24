The old man is yelling at the clouds again, as Jeff Frye places blame on MLB for players like Manny Ramirez’s son for taunting. These concepts of not celebrating too much on the field, even after some electric dingers, have been around for decades. Older generations of players often criticize the new generation for being too flashy on the field.

Jeff Frye played in MLB for eight seasons, spending the majority of his career with the Boston Red Sox. He was a solid offensive player, and played with Manny Ramirez. So it was rather surprising when Frye took to Twitter to complain about how Ramirez's son was playing the game.

In response to a rather toned down celebration, Frye vented some of his frustrations regarding the state of the game on Twitter. Important to note, Ramirez's son is the player who hits the home run in this clip.

Fryedaddy @shegone03 Thanks @MLB for encouraging kids to act foolishly on a baseball field. I’m sure this young man has a bright future but I played against his dad who was a great hitter and I never saw him do this. #shegone #letthekidsplay @@MLBPAA @MLBNetwork @WillClark22 @TheRealJHair pic.twitter.com/4YKutJGFKO

"Thanks @MLB for encouraging kids to act foolishly on a baseball field. I’m sure this young man has a bright future but I played against his dad who was a great hitter and I never saw him do this" - Jeff Frye

This is not a new complaint by any means, but rather the stoking of an age old debate. The unwritten rules of baseball are staunchly defended by a few who think they are integral to the game. Others think the games should be fun and if you don't want an opponent to celebrate like that, don't give them the opportunity.

Frye claimed that he never saw Manny Ramirez celebrate like this on the diamond, which was rather instantly debunked by knowledgeable MLB fans.

It's rare that one short clip is able to dismantle a claim in such a short amount of time.

Jeff Frye expecting MLB to stay the same forever is an unrealistic future

There will always be indivduals who want the game to stay the same as when they played it. And those voices are both needed and important. However, progress comes for everything in the rule book and in evolving personalites. Players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Josh Donaldson, and Bryce Harper play with a lot of emotions. So they celebrate with that same emotional intensity.

The recent rule changes are another symptom of the same progress. Jeff Frye played in a different era of MLB, which came with a very different set of rules. So now, seeing the children of former teammates play differently than him illicits surprising results.

