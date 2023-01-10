Tommy Kahnle's body is a wonder of nature. It's hard to imagine how someone might consume two coffees and six Red Bulls each day. That ought to give anyone heart palpitations. That's around a hundred thousand times the recommended daily intake of caffeine. Everyone finds it difficult to comprehend the addition of two coffees to the six Red Bulls.

Well, we found out that Tommy Kahnle used to drink up to 5 Red Bulls and 2 cups of coffee a day. He's cut it down to one cup of coffee. So now everyone is sharing their horrible caffeine habits which seem to include really gross shit.

There was no connection between Kahnle's daily practice of doing this and his preference for Red Bull or coffee. He only pitched well once, and that was the catalyst for the "addiction."

He believed it was his duty to continue drinking them because baseball is a sport with a strong superstitious element. Three per day was the starting point. In 2017, after a few years had passed, he was consuming two coffees and six Red Bulls daily.

Tommy Kahnle is a changed man now

Truthfully, it's a miracle that his heart didn't break open today. The only logical scientific theory as to why Kahnle is still alive is that he is some type of Superman with boundless health. Thankfully, he substantially modified his diet following a difficult year in 2018 and now only consumes one Red Bull every day.

One hell of a character is returning to the clubhouse in Tommy Kahnle

"I'm only drinking two coffees and one energy drink during the games now" - Tommy Kahnle

By offering RHP Kahnle a two-year, $11.5 million contract, the Yankees were able to reintegrate one of their homegrown players. During the winter meetings, the club made a formal announcement about the deal.

The 33-year-old Kahnle was selected by the team in 2010 and spent the years from 17 to 20 as a dependable and well-liked member of the Bronx Relief Corps. This is his third tenure in the Yankees' organization.

Kahnle pitched for the Dodgers this past season in 13 appearances with a 2.84 ERA after missing the 2021 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Kahnle had a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings in 129 games for the Yankees.

What are your expectations for Tommy Kahnle in his return to New York?



Last year, in a small sample in his return from injury, he looked just as dominant:

- 12.2 IP

- 2.84 ERA & 3.14 xFIP

- 9.95 K/9

- 68% GB% (career best)

Last year, in a small sample in his return from injury, he looked just as dominant:

- 12.2 IP

- 2.84 ERA & 3.14 xFIP

- 9.95 K/9

- 68% GB% (career best)

- ELITE changeup (76.4% usage)

In the setup group for closer Clay Holmes, Kahnle is expected to join Jonathan Loaisiga, Lucas Luetge, Ron Marinaccio, Wandy Peralta, and Lou Trivino.

