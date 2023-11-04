RHP Marcus Stroman opts to part ways with Cubs and hits free agency, per MLB analyst

MLB analyst Jon Heyman reported that Marcus Stroman has opted out of his contract with the Chicago Cubs and is stipulated to hit free agency this offseason. Stroman had signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the Cubs in 2021 that included an opt-out offer after two full seasons with the team, which was exercised by the righty on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

"Confirming @JonHeyman report, Cubs righty Marcus Stroman has opted out of his deal and is now a free agent. Was due $21 million for 2024. This was a 50/50 call after a down/injured second half. Had a great first half though." - JesseRogersESPN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a varying display of performance post-All-Star break, Stroman had to make one of the most intriguing option decisions of any player available. After throwing 112 2/3 innings with a 2.96 ERA in the first half, Stroman was nominated to the All-Star team. While on the injured list for nearly six weeks, Stroman finished the second half with an 8.63 ERA in just 24 innings.

Expand Tweet

In his first seven seasons in MLB, Stroman has been a one-time Gold Glove Award winner and an All-Star. Additionally, he recorded an ERA of less than 4.00 five times.

Marcus Stroman will find plenty of suitors in free agency

Stroman won't have to worry about a qualifying offer when he hits free agency because the Mets offered him one after the 2020 season, which he accepted. In addition to giving Stroman an advantage over other pitchers on the market, the Cubs stand to lose nothing should Stroman join another team because there is no draft compensation associated with his services.

Expand Tweet

Instead of staying one more year in Chicago, Stroman may decide to go for a longer-term contract with another team. If the Cubs hadn't been in contention, Stroman might have been the subject of additional trade rumors, or his chances of becoming a free agent in the 2024–2025 offseason might have been further impeded by another season disrupted by injuries.