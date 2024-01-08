Rhys Hoskins Free Agency Update: MLB insider details Chicago Cubs as ‘clearest’ fit for ex-Phillies slugger

Even with stars coming off the board, good free agents like Rhys Hoskins are still available. The former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman is a good player who got injured at a bad time, leading to someone else taking his position and him without a team.

Rhys Hoskins is fairly young and has a proven power stroke and can play the infield, something that all teams should be interested in. There is one team that MLB reporter Jon Morosi believes is the best fit for him, though.

Morosi said

"This is the union that just makes too much sense. The Cubs have had a very quiet offseason... but this is the bat I believe who makes so much sense for them. If you have Hoskins, you can potentially have him be first base/DH... This is one of the clearest fits that I see in all of Major League Baseball right now."

The slugger had a lost year due to surgery, and Bryce Harper (thanks to his own surgery) filled in at first base to speed up his recovery. He did well and the Phillies have made him their full-time first baseman. That left Hoskins without a spot and Philadelphia opted not to bring him back.

Rhys Hoskins potential suitors

No one knows what Rhys Hoskins will look like after surgery, but he was instrumental in bringing the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series in 2022. He is a proven hitter and he's not that old.

Where will Rhys Hoskins sign?

That means that teams should have interest in him. The lost year means he might be pretty cheap, too, and could be a bargain signing this year. A team like the Los Angeles Angels, desperate for some firepower, could take a flyer on him.

The Cubs make sense as well, as Morosi reported. The Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees also make some sense, too.

He might not sign for a while as teams parse through the rest of the remaining free agents, but he's likely to be a good addition for any team that brings him on.

