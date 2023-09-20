Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. added to his impressive season with home runs in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves put in a dominant performance as they went ahead to record a victory and tie series against the Phillies. Acuna Jr. has now taken his season's home run tally to 39 with his double and sent Braves fans crazy across social media.

Acuna Jr. has been an instant hit for the Braves ever since he made his major league debut for them in 2018. In just his first four seasons in the MLB, he has won the Rookie of the Year award, made four All-Star appearances and won the Silver Slugger award twice.

He has also achieved a 30-30 season in 2019 and done it again this year. He put the Braves on the board on Tuesday, launching his 38th home run of the season off Christopher Sanchez to give his team an early lead in the first inning.

He then added to it with another in the sixth innings to extend their lead and take the game away from the Phillies. Fans were ecstatic with the performance and took to social media to share their reactions.

"This guy is unstoppable," wrote one fan on Twitter. "One of the best seasons in MLB history," added another.

Acuna Jr. strengthens NL MVP candidacy with astonishing performance

Ronald Acuna Jr. has already established himself as the front-runner for the NL MVP award as he continues to extend his historic numbers for the season.

The young Venezuelan is inching closer to an incredible 40-70 season in the MLB with 39 home runs and 66 stolen bases this year.

His amazing season has helped the Atlanta Braves dominate the league in the regular season and establish themselves as the team to beat in the NL. They look like strong candidates to challenge for the World Series title as we head into the final stages of the season.