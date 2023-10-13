Fans reacted as the Atlanta Braves MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. went 0-4 in a "do-or-die" NLDS Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Moreover, the Braves struggled throughout the game, as they could only score one run in the 3-1 loss to the Phillies. The Phillies knocked out Brian Snitker & Co. in four games and now face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS round.

In the 2023 postseason, Acuna Jr. only averaged .143 in his 14 at-bats, recording three hits and two stolen bases. Moreover, Ronald Acuna Jr. left the clubhouse early, which suggests tension within the group.

Clearly, Braves fans were not happy with Acuna's lackluster outing as they took to social media to troll the potential MVP candidate.

While some fans did ask to give him some space, as he was not able to deliver in the series, many took a savage dig at Brian Snitker, who could not manage to bring out the best from the hitter.

"True leadership. Atta Boy."

"Guy is talented but a total loser."

Now that the series has ended, it's time for Atlanta to go back to the drawing room and begin their preparations for the next season.

Ronald Acuna Jr.' 2023 MVP-esque season

The 25-year-old had a stellar outing on the plate, as he slashed for .337/.416/.596 with an impressive 1.012 OPS. Additionally, he recorded 217 hits, scored 149 runs, blasted 41 home runs, drove in 106 hitters and stole 73 bases.

In the process, Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first MLB hitter to have a 40-70 season, and that alone will be a lock for his MVP candidacy. He will face stiff competition from Dodgers' leadoff hitter Mookie Betts who slashed for .307/.408/.527 with an OPS of .900. He also hit 39 home runs and recorded 107 RBIs.

Even though his postseason didn't go well, Acuna will likely end up with 2023 NL MVP.