Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury: Braves remain upbeat about All-Star outfielder's recovery before Opening Day

Last year, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. competed in all but four games for his team. On account of this, Acuna Jr. led the NL in on-base percentage, OPS, and OPS+. Moreover, his 41 home runs and 73 RBIs were enough for him to become the first player in MLB history to enter the 40/70 club.

Needless to say, Acuna's bat is an important facet of the Braves lineup. However, after the star was scratched from the Braves' fixture against the Orioles with knee soreness, many fans of the team began to wonder if Ronnie would be set to go in 2024.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. was examined last night. They recommend an MRI. It showed irritation in the right meniscus. Plan now is to see a doctor in LA. Braves expect him to be ready for opening day." - Justin Toscano

With the concerns about Acuna's health mounting, Atlanta Braves beat writer Justin Toscano released some key information. Although Toscano claimed that Ronald Acuna Jr. has been recommended to undergo an MRI, his team expects the 26-year old to be ready for opening day.

For those hoping to see the Venezuelan star in action as the Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies for their opening day matchup, his right knee is an ever-present concern. After tearing his right ACL in the summer of 2021, Acuna was sidelined until the following April. He did, however, manage to put together a spectacular recovery, hitting 15 home runs and 50 RBIs, earning an All-Star nod in 2022.

"In case you haven't heard. Ronald Acuña Jr. is the best baseball player on the planet" - Peyton

The winner of the 2023 NL MVP Award, Ronald Acuna Jr's contribution to his team's dominance cannot be understated. With Acuna leading the charge, the 101-win 2023 Braves set an MLB record for team slugging percentage, and tied themselves with the Minnesota Twins, who previously held the team record for single-season home runs.

Ronald Acuna Jr. looks to remain in Atlanta for life

Under his current $100 million deal, Acuna Jr. is set to remain a member of the Braves until the end of the 2026 season. However, after claiming earlier this spring that he wants to be a Brave "for life", fans are increasingly viewing him as a standard-bearer for the team. After an electric season last year, fans in Atlanta will be looking forward to getting a glimpse of Ronnie in the earliest regular season opportunity possible.

