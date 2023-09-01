It seems Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was so busy hitting the grand slam on his wedding day that he actually forgot to wear the traditional attire. According to accounts on social media, Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde got married this in a tiny, private ceremony.

Acuna Jr. was seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of denims while Laborde, her face not visible, was in a white bodycon dress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a legend"

Fans were quick to point out that Acuna Jr. was not in the traditional wedding attire and it sparked playful banter on the internet.

"Bro got married in some jeans? Lmaooo," commented one fan while the other wrote: "Bro forgot to dress for the wedding"

"Getting married is the second best thing to happen to Acuna today"

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s love story

Although the marriage is a recent occurrence, Acua and the former Miss Teen Carabobo 2015 have been dating for more than three years. In September 2020, the couple gave birth to Ronald Daniel Acua Laborde; a sibling would follow in late 2022.

Ronald had a cute proposal for Laborde in January of this year. He got down on one knee over a family meal and gave Laborde a ring.

Expand Tweet

The Atlanta Braves star became the first player in MLB history to smash 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season on Thursday when he blasted his 30th home run of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a highly anticipated matchup between the top two clubs in the National League, Acuna Jr. blasted a grand slam. Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in an 8-7 victory for the Braves, and that grand slam loomed huge.

Braves Dodgers Baseball

Acuna has had a remarkable year, leading Major League Baseball in various statistical categories and currently married. He has also been one of the favourites to win the National League MVP award.