Royals urged to promote $7,210,000 prospect by insider

MLB insider Sam Dykstra feels Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone is already a polished slugger, and they ought to consider adding him to their major league roster as soon as possible. Dykstra is confident that Caglianone will make a massive impact on the lineup even though his defensive versatility is limited.

Jac Caglianone was selected by the Kansas City Royals from the University of Florida as the sixth overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft. Although he was drafted as a two-way player, the 22-year-old has only played as a first baseman while the Royals look to transition him to the outfield. He's now playing for Double-A Northwest Arkansas following a highly impressive spring training camp.

Sam Dykstra, a reporter for MLB Pipeline, shared his thoughts on Jac Caglianone, on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast on Thursday.

"Absolutely tearing the cover off the ball at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. It seems like every time I see him, he's hitting the ball 450 feet," Dykstra said. "The question with him is, they've talked about moving him to the outfield at a certain point.

"If you're Kansas City and you're trying to reach the postseason after they made a fun run there last year, putting Cags in that lineup with Bobby Witt Jr., with (Vinnie) Pasquantino, with Jonathan India, who they picked up in the offseason," Dykstra added. "You want as many top guns as you can get, and Cags is definitely elbowing his way into that conversation."

Caglianone was considered to have the best potential as a power hitter in his draft class and received a $7.21 million signing bonus from the Royals.

"It's just a question about when is he going to move defensively": Sam Dykstra on top Royals porspect

Jac Caglianone was drafted as a two-way player by the Royals. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Sam Dykstra believes Jac Caglianone isn't going to be the first baseman for the Kansas City Royals right now, as they have Vinnie Pasquantino in that position. However, he expects the Royals top prospect to get called up once he completes his transition to a corner-outfield role.

"He used to be a two-way player at Florida. He's only going to hit this year. He's only played first base so far, but once you start seeing him in a corner-outfield situation, that's when the clock starts about when he's getting to Kansas City," Dykstra said. "He's not going to unseat Vinnie Pasquantino at first base, at least not right away.

"It's just a question about when he is going to move defensively, but we could see that happen pretty quick, too," Dykstra added.

Jac Caglianone is ranked as the No. 20 prospect overall among 30 teams, by MLB Pipeline. He batted .500/.609/1.167 from 23 plate appearances in spring training with six extra-base hits, including three home runs, seven RBIs, five walks and just four strikeouts.

