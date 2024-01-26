Ryne Stanek Free Agency: Red Sox eyeing former Astros reliever to bolster bullpen, per insider

Despite having a relatively awful season last year, relief pitcher Ryne Stanek could soon see an end to his free agency. According to one MLB analyst, the right hander has at least one potential suitor.

Despite posting a career-best 1.15 ERA in 2022, things unravelled for the Houston Astros relief arm in 2023. Through 55 appearances, Stanek went 3-1, posting a 4.09 ERA in just over 50 innings of work before entering free agency. Despite this, recent indications point to a deal in the making.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"According to Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox are showing interest in Ryne Stanek. Seeing a lot of confusion about this with Red Sox fans. Stanek has what Breslow likes- velocity (98.2 avg in 2023). He also works in the zone a lot (43.9% compared to 41.9% league average)" - Robbie Hyde

Per MLB analyst Bob Nightengale, the Boston Red Sox are showing a serious interest in Ryne Stanek. According to the reports, newly-minted Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow sees a lot of potential in Stanek's arm. A former reliever himself, it is likely that Breslow is looking past Stanek's poor 2024, and still believes the Missouri-native has plenty to offer for his team.

The bullpen played a big role in the Sox' last-place divisional finish in 2023. With a reliever ERA of 4.32, the Red Sox ranked 20th out of 30 teams by bullpen ERA last year. Additionally, after having inked closer Josh Hader to a five-year deal, the Houston Astros are expected to use Ryan Pressly in a set-up role, eliminating the need to pursue a possible play to re-sign Stanek.

Expand Tweet

"Ryne Stanek is one reliever that the Red Sox are showing interest in, according to @BNightengale. In 55 games for the Astros last year he posted a 4.09 ERA while striking out 51 batters" - Jamie Gatlin

Among the other teams reportedly interested in Stanek are the Cubs and New York Mets. However, owing to Breslow's vested interest in improving the Sox' bullpen, Boston looks like the most likely destination for the 32-year old at this point.

Ryne Stanek can re-invent himself alongside the Red Sox

Although the deal is far from confirmed, a contract with Boston could certainly suit Stanek. Both he and the Red Sox are looking to rebound in 2024, after respective poor showings in 2023. However, the AL East is no easy division, and should he sign with the team, he will be expected to demonstrate some of his vintage efficiency on the mound.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.