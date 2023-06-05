San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts has admitted that getting another cortisone shot in his ailing left wrist isn't an option at this point. Bogaerts made the admission to the San Diego Union-Tribune after sitting out Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs:

"Treatment isn't helping."

Bogaerts is also set to miss Monday's series finale against the Cubs due to the wrist, but is hoping to avoid a trip to the injured list with the malady that has bothered him since Spring Training.

(via Xander Bogaerts thinks getting a cortisone shot for his wrist won't be an option again until after the All-Star break because of the potential of cartilage damage from repeated injections. "Treatment isn’t helping"(via @sdutSanders Xander Bogaerts thinks getting a cortisone shot for his wrist won't be an option again until after the All-Star break because of the potential of cartilage damage from repeated injections. "Treatment isn’t helping" (via @sdutSanders) https://t.co/QzhxW0nxX3

The San Diego Padres are likely to give Xander Bogaerts some time off to rest his wrist which has been a recurring problem in his 11-year MLB career, but told reporters on Sunday that he doesn't believe he needs to go on the IL. He told MLB.com:

"I probably haven't played this long with it. I knew Manny was hurt and I felt like I want to go out there, and I want to be there. Obviously, now he's back. ... Let's see how it is. Then once it's feeling right, all we've got to work on is getting rid of the bad habits you created with that."

The Padres should make him get it or tear up his contract. @sdutSanders As a Sox fan I’m pretty sure he has been needing wrist surgery forever now and has been pushing it back for the big pay day.The Padres should make him get it or tear up his contract. @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders As a Sox fan I’m pretty sure he has been needing wrist surgery forever now and has been pushing it back for the big pay day. The Padres should make him get it or tear up his contract.

Xander Bogaerts left the Boston Red Sox last winter to join the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million free-agent contract. It was a surprise signing for San Diego, given that shortstop was already one of the deepest positions on the team.

However, with the wrist barking, Bogaerts' batting average dropped from .304 on May 1 to .252 after his 0-for-4 effort against the Cubs last Saturday.

Needless to say, San Diegans are exactly believing in the Padres' latest big money signing.

Mark @MarkMel06909928 @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders They are stuck with this guy and his bad wrist for 10 more years! 🙄 @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders They are stuck with this guy and his bad wrist for 10 more years! 🙄

2sents! @edgar82526596 @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders Fuck that 10 year contract sound like another fucken Hosmer deal! Fuuuuucxkkkk @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders Fuck that 10 year contract sound like another fucken Hosmer deal! Fuuuuucxkkkk

What was supposed to be a season of dreams has turned into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres. Xander Bogaerts' health admission is just another log on the fire for a team picked by many to win the first World Series title in franchise history, but is languishing near the bottom of the National League West with a 27-32 record after Sunday's 7-1 home loss to Chicago.

Daniel Redding @DanielRedding20 @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders Unbelievable. I feel bad for him. And I feel bad for Peter. Maybe Preller shouldn’t have signed a 4th SS… I’d rather have spent that $280m on an ace & left Kim at SS, Crone at 2B and had Nando to drop into SS if injuries or performance req. @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders Unbelievable. I feel bad for him. And I feel bad for Peter. Maybe Preller shouldn’t have signed a 4th SS… I’d rather have spent that $280m on an ace & left Kim at SS, Crone at 2B and had Nando to drop into SS if injuries or performance req.

Mr. Robot @77114robot @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders What else could go wrong this season ? It’s been a disaster since spring training @TalkingFriars @sdutSanders What else could go wrong this season ? It’s been a disaster since spring training

Of course, if cortisone isn't the answer, and surgery is off the table for now, perhaps Bogaerts could try one of these simpler remedies offered up by Padres fans.

Xander Bogaerts just one of the San Diego Padres' many problems

Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres talks with fans

The Padres are a long ways from being the type of team that most expected them to be given the star-studded lineup San Diego boasts. Time will tell whether the Bogaerts signing is an anchor that weighs down the organization for the next decade.

