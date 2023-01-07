Fernando Tatis Jr. has reportedly been cleared to resume baseball activities and will be joining the San Diego Padres for Spring Training. This is a great sign for the superstar slugger, whose injuries caused him to miss time during the 2022 regular season. Tatis Jr. still has time left to serve on a suspension for violating the Performance Enhancing Drugs policy, but that does not apply to Spring Training.

The San Diego Padres are shaping up to be one of the best teams in the National League, and all of baseball, next season. Their lineup looks more like an All-Star roster than a regular team and they have World Series aspirations.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this medical update via Twitter.

This is exactly what San Diego Padres fans have been hoping for. Their star studded roster consistening of Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally play together. Tatis Jr. being healthy for Spring Training should help the team build some chemistry prior to his return from suspension early in the 2023 season.

The Padres have been one of the highest-spending teams of the offseason and are poised for a championship run. The health of their stars will be of paramount importance, as will their ability to play as a team. Hopefully Spring Training will see all the stars play together and build the foundations of their team.

Tatis Jr. is coming into 2023 with a lot to prove. Not only was he injured and suspended last year, the team around him has never been better. He is only 24-years-old, and has already proven that he can play at an MVP-level. If the San Diego Padres are able to surpass the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, Fernando Tatis Jr. will likely be a huge part of why.

The 2023 MLB season is shaping up to be an extremely competitive one, and Tatis Jr. should help the Padres be at the forefront.

The San Diego Padres still have to figure out which position Fernando Tatis Jr. will play

Tatis Jr. has proven to be a star shortstop, but he is no longer the only one on the roster. With the addition of Bogaerts, the Padres have an embarrassment of riches in the infield. Many expect Tatis Jr. to move to the outfield, where he played earlier in his career.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will play a major role for the Padres in 2023 and only time will tell how far he can lead his team.

