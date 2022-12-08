San Diego Padres lineup: Analysing the Padres' stacked team after the addition of Xander Bogaerts

The San Diego Padres were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 MLB season.

The team had not made the playoffs in a full season since 2006, and were not expected to hold a candle to their foes, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the NL West. However, they rallied and were able to clinch a Wild Card spot.

This was much to the delight of fans, many of whom did not expect their team to get into the postseason.

Although the Padres eventually met their match against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, they certainly energized their fanbase. The team knocked out two World Series favorites in the first two rounds of the playoffs - the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The unexpected surge was doubly surprising as the team played without 2021 NL home run champion, Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis Jr. missed the entirety of 2022 with injuries, and also faced an 80-game suspension for using controlled substances.

Beerly Baseball @BeerlyBaseball BREAKING: All-Star shortstop Xander Boegarts has agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to reports. A late deal gets done for one of the top free agents left on the market?



What do you think of this deal? 🤔 BREAKING: All-Star shortstop Xander Boegarts has agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to reports. A late deal gets done for one of the top free agents left on the market?What do you think of this deal? 🤔 https://t.co/ufpjeYzkFb

"BREAKING: All-Star shortstop Xander Boegarts has agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to reports. A late deal gets done for one of the top free agents left on the market? What do you think of this deal?" - @ Beerly Baseball

In December 2022, former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The acquisition makes their infield and indeed their entire lineup one of the most dynamic in the MLB.

Bogaets will be flanked by Manny Machado, who had a magnificent 2022 season. Machado hit 32 home runs and 102 RBIs, finishing second in the NL MVP voting last season.

At second base, Jake Cronenworth is blossoming into a strong fielder and hitter. The 28-year-old hit a career-high 88 RBIs in his third MLB season in 2022, and can play at virtually any position in the infield.

Tatis Jr. is also slated to be back in action with the San Diego Padres as early as April. This is a team that appears poised to do some real damage in their division next year.

TXRangersUpdates (WINTER MEETINGS TIME) @TXRUpdates Fernando Tatis Jr on opening day with the Rangers Fernando Tatis Jr on opening day with the Rangers https://t.co/4EWz4GudoK

"Fernando Tatis Jr on opening day with the Rangers" - @ TXRangers Updates

It's high time for a World Series for the San Diego Padres

In their 53 years as a team, the San Diego Padres have never won the World Series, which has caused frustration around the fanbase.

However, it finally seems as though the necessary investments are being made to make this team a real contender next year. Their fans can only hope it finally works out after more than five decades.

Poll : 0 votes