Joe Musgrove's issues with his feet seemed to have intensified recently as he complained of burning his feet in a workout session at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City ahead of his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. With his team wanting to rest him, Musgrove insisted on starting for the Padres.

Joe Musgrove has long dealt with foot and Achilles issues, as a result of which he runs barefoot in the outfield between his starts. Due to his condition, he felt he is best suited to running without shoes as they give him comfort. However, during the workout session at Estadio Alfredo, the temperature increased to 120 degrees which resulted in the Padres starter burning his feet.

"It was below 80 degrees, and it was 10 a.m.,” Musgrove said. “So I walked out barefoot. I walked all the way to the foul line. I stopped to talk to the guys, aware the temperature might be hot and (was) testing it. I felt fine.

"As soon as I started running — I don’t know if it was the running friction or whatnot, but I got like three-quarters of the way and my feet were on fire. Just had to get in from the center of the outfield, so then I ran back across. Went in and had blisters on my feet", he added.

The 30-year-old pitcher underwent treatment all week before another tryout at Petco Park on Friday night. Musgrove is insistent on starting for his team.

Joe Musgrove's season so far

Musgrove already has had a tough start to the season. His season kicked off late on the 22nd of April in a start against the Diamondbacks where he was hit seven times and gave away three runs.

Another mediocre performance followed in his second start against the San Francisco Giants as he was hit for seven runs in just 3 ⅓ innings.

Musgrove had an injury pre-season that kept him out for the major part of April. He had a weight room accident in February when he mistakenly dropped a kettlebell on his left toe.

