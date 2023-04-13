Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy owns just a .230 career batting average, but he turns into Mike Schmidt nearly every time he plays the San Francisco Giants.

Muncy did it again Wednesday night, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI as the Dodgers rallied from an early three-run deficit to win handily in the series finale at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

In his eight-year MLB career — the last six seasons with Los Angeles — Muncy has 25 homers and 55 RBI in 75 games against the Giants. He has just 147 homers and 393 RBI in his entire 723-game career.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



Max Muncy career vs. Giants: 25 HR, 55 RBI in 75 games



(via @Dodgers) https://t.co/BVV61FgP3A

In Monday's series opener, Max Muncy went 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI as Los Angeles won 9-1. For some inextricable reason, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sat Muncy in Tuesday's game. Predictably, the Giants won 5-0.

Muncy was back in the lineup on Wednesday, and the results were obvious. Though Giants reliever Ross Stripling — a former Dodger — did manage to strike out Muncy in his final plate appearance of the series.

For some reason, it never seems to occur to the Giants to simply pitch around Muncy. Clearly, Muncy is not Barry Bonds, but he does a mean impression of the MLB all-time home run king whenever he visits Bonds' old ballpark. Muncy had just one home run on the season, April 4 against the Colorado Rockies, prior to the Giants series.

One fan said:

"He can't keep getting away like this."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Blake Harris @BlakeHHarris Max Muncy is the biological father of the San Francisco Giants Max Muncy is the biological father of the San Francisco Giants https://t.co/l7EamxhFZ8

Noah Camras @noahcamras MAX MUNCY OWNS THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS OMG!!!! MAX MUNCY OWNS THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS OMG!!!!

Karan @Karan8263 @TalkinBaseball_ If Muncy played all 162 games Vs the Giants, he’d be the Goat. Dude absolutely owns us @TalkinBaseball_ If Muncy played all 162 games Vs the Giants, he’d be the Goat. Dude absolutely owns us

Cosmik Slop @BrightAnimal @TalkinBaseball_ I am so tired of this walking hamburger immediately turning into Hank Aaron every time he shows up at Oracle @TalkinBaseball_ I am so tired of this walking hamburger immediately turning into Hank Aaron every time he shows up at Oracle

Aerith 🌋 @venomisonfire @MLBONFOX @Dodgers Since he’s so good at homering there he might as well play for them 🤣 @MLBONFOX @Dodgers Since he’s so good at homering there he might as well play for them 🤣

Max Muncy doesn't return to San Francisco until Sept. 29

Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy added a milestone to his name in Giants/Dodgers lore Wednesday, as he becane the first player since the team moved from New York to San Francisco in 1958 to record 11 RBI in three games against them. He did so in two games, but he did go 0-for-1 in a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday.

Muncy could become a free agent at the end of the season, but the Los Angleles does have a team option to keep him for 2023. If the Dodgers let him go, could it be a case of "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em," for Muncy and the Dodgers?

Good news for the Giants, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers don't return to Oracle Park in San Francisco until a regular season-concluding series Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

