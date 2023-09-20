Gabe Kapler and the San Francisco Giants will be without starting pitcher Alex Cobb for the foreseeable future, as the veteran was placed on the 15-day IL with a left hip impingement. While losing one of the club's starting pitchers in an obvious blow, San Francisco Giants fans were more surprised by the fact that Kapler mentioned the postseason at all.

The light-hearted backlash against Gabe Kapler's comment stating that Alex Cobb may not be ruled out of the postseason may simply be a case of frustration. The San Francisco Giants have posted a record of 5-5 in their last ten games, which has currently dropped them out of a National League Wild Card playoff spot, something that fans have not let go unnoticed.

Heading into Wednesday's action, the San Francisco Giants were 3.0 games outside of the final NL Wild Card spot, with the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins also attempting to snatch the final spot away from the Chicago Cubs.

The absence of Alex Cobb will be felt by the team as they hope to close the gap in the Wild Card standings. Kyle Harrison will be tasked with absorbing Cobb's role in the rotation, which could be a tall ask, given Cobb's success this season.

So far this season with the San Francisco Giants, Alex Cobb has posted a 7-7 record with a solid 3.87 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts over 151.1 innings. The injury is a major blow to the team's postseason chances.

Many frustrated San Francisco Giants fans have pinned the team's struggles on Gabe Kapler and Farhan Zaidi

Kapler and the Giants have only 11 games remaining in the regular season to not only turn things around but to also catch fire, as each loss pushes them further and further away from reaching the playoffs. Many fans have blamed both Gabe Kapler and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi for the team's lack of success.

Although San Francisco Giants fans have grown frustrated by Kapler and the team's lack of success, the team already announced that he would be returning as the team's manager for the 2024 season.