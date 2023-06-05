The San Francisco Giants are planning to be aggresive buyers at the 2023 trade deadline, defying the expectations many had recently set for them. The Giants are a solid team, currently just under a .500 record, and clearly believe in the pieces they have. If they did not, they would be looking to trade their expiring assets instead of gearing up for a playoff run.

This comes as a surprise due to the strength of their division, and the National Legaue at large. A winning record alone will almost certainly not be enough to make the postseason, even as a Wild Card team. If they go all-in on this season and miss their opportunity, their future prospects could be significantly dimmed.

MLB insider Jim Bowden was the first to share the bold comments from Giants general mangager Farhan Zaidi.

San Francisco Giants fans had rather split reactions to the news. Some are thrilled the team is not giving up hope and plan to be contenders in 2023. Others see the threat os the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks and want to save assets for 2024. The talent alone on the San Diego Padres' roster almost guarantee they will be a Wild Card threat in the NL at worst.

The Giants have been in a middleground in the NL West for some time, and it seems tough to imagine them getting out of it this year. Even if the Padres don't step up, the Diamondbacks could legitimately take second place from them. There is no reason to think the Dodgers are going anywhere other than up.

San Francisco Giants fans also immediately began the important work of naming players they want to see the team acquire. There will reportedly be some great players made available via trade this season, so the Giants could make significant improvements. A lot goes into MLB trades, but the names that are reportedly available are very tempting for a team looking to be aggressive.

Farhan Zaidi see's this Giants team as a winner, whether or not he is right will dictate how their trade deadline goes.

Can the San Francisco Giants make the playoffs in 2023?

Baltimore Orioles v San Francisco Giants

With an excellent series of trades, the Giants could be a playoff team this season. They would need to hit on virtually every move they make, but it is not impossible. If they can get ahead and stay ahead of the New York Mets, a Wild Card spot will be theres.

However, they need a lot of things to go their way over the next few months.

