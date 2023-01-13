The San Francisco Giants haven't had the offseason they had hoped for. Coming into the offseason, they were considered the frontrunners to sign superstar Aaron Judge. But that quickly dissipated as Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees.

They thought they had agreed to a deal with Carlos Correa. But after some questions surrounding his physical, the team backed out. These were two stars who would have immediately boosted a club that finished the year as a .500 team.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Farhan Zaidi on the offseason: "I understand there's going to be some skepticism because we had a couple of pursuits fall short, but we also did a lot of work and we think got better. We're excited to start seeing the fruits of that once games begin." Farhan Zaidi on the offseason: "I understand there's going to be some skepticism because we had a couple of pursuits fall short, but we also did a lot of work and we think got better. We're excited to start seeing the fruits of that once games begin."

Farhan Zaidi, the team's president of baseball operations, doesn't see the offseason as being all bad. They did upgrade at a few positions, most notably, signing Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

Fans don't view the offseason the same way as Zaidi. They don't expect much from this roster. They think the team will be a lot like last year's team.

"We just need one superstar man," one fan tweeted.

"At best 81-81 roster. Will be battling AZ for 3rd," another fan tweeted.

Patrick McRae @patricksb4 @PavlovicNBCS At best 81-81 roster. Will be battling AZ for 3rd place @PavlovicNBCS At best 81-81 roster. Will be battling AZ for 3rd place

Andrew Vargha @andrew_vargha @PavlovicNBCS This quote is going to get a lot of run this season @PavlovicNBCS This quote is going to get a lot of run this season

Eli Ewing @EwingEli @PavlovicNBCS Lol, I'm a ride-or-die Giants fan. My family and I will be at games and rooting for the team no matter what. But "skepticism" is a euphemism for what a lot of the fan base is thinking based on the Giants roster vs the Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, etc. @PavlovicNBCS Lol, I'm a ride-or-die Giants fan. My family and I will be at games and rooting for the team no matter what. But "skepticism" is a euphemism for what a lot of the fan base is thinking based on the Giants roster vs the Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, etc.

The San Francisco Giants play in the National League West, one of the toughest divisions in baseball. They have to compete with teams that don't hesitate to throw big money at players like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

SFninersgiantsNick @SFGiantsNick @PavlovicNBCS Last year infield defense was a major issue farhan even said it when season ended. giants have even more pitchers that put ball in play than last year and infield defense is even worse and oh yeah they can’t even shift to make up for the bad defense. @PavlovicNBCS Last year infield defense was a major issue farhan even said it when season ended. giants have even more pitchers that put ball in play than last year and infield defense is even worse and oh yeah they can’t even shift to make up for the bad defense.

Sake Ray @ray_elarmo @PavlovicNBCS A bunch of 1 year opt outs is the same as before. We need longer term commitments. No reason to by a jersey unless it’s Webb or Doval at this point @PavlovicNBCS A bunch of 1 year opt outs is the same as before. We need longer term commitments. No reason to by a jersey unless it’s Webb or Doval at this point

Kidlington @Kidlington @PavlovicNBCS Skepticism is one word for it I guess. 🤷‍♀️ @PavlovicNBCS Skepticism is one word for it I guess. 🤷‍♀️

Fans want to see the team sign some significant pieces. They've been missing a superstar since longtime catcher Buster Posey retired. They're tired of the team signing mid-level talent on one-year deals.

The San Francisco Giants should see a boost in their outfield this year

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Giants should see a better outfield with the additions of Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto. They also re-signed Joc Pederson, who will likely serve as the team's designated hitter.

Conforto is eager for the upcoming season. He sat out the entire 2022 season, recovering from a shoulder injury. He's more than excited to return to baseball and get a fresh start with his new team. Conforto will look to return to his All-Star level of play.

While he's no Aaron Judge, Mitch Haniger should provide the spark the Giants are looking for. When healthy, he's a force at the plate. But that's the problem. He's rarely healthy. Haniger has played only 100-plus games in a season twice in his six-year career.

If Conforto can return to the player he was and Haniger can stay healthy, watch out for the San Francisco Giants. They could be a sneaky team nobody is watching for next season.

Poll : 0 votes