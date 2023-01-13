The San Francisco Giants haven't had the offseason they had hoped for. Coming into the offseason, they were considered the frontrunners to sign superstar Aaron Judge. But that quickly dissipated as Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees.
They thought they had agreed to a deal with Carlos Correa. But after some questions surrounding his physical, the team backed out. These were two stars who would have immediately boosted a club that finished the year as a .500 team.
Farhan Zaidi, the team's president of baseball operations, doesn't see the offseason as being all bad. They did upgrade at a few positions, most notably, signing Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million contract.
Fans don't view the offseason the same way as Zaidi. They don't expect much from this roster. They think the team will be a lot like last year's team.
"We just need one superstar man," one fan tweeted.
"At best 81-81 roster. Will be battling AZ for 3rd," another fan tweeted.
The San Francisco Giants play in the National League West, one of the toughest divisions in baseball. They have to compete with teams that don't hesitate to throw big money at players like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Fans want to see the team sign some significant pieces. They've been missing a superstar since longtime catcher Buster Posey retired. They're tired of the team signing mid-level talent on one-year deals.
The San Francisco Giants should see a boost in their outfield this year
The Giants should see a better outfield with the additions of Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto. They also re-signed Joc Pederson, who will likely serve as the team's designated hitter.
Conforto is eager for the upcoming season. He sat out the entire 2022 season, recovering from a shoulder injury. He's more than excited to return to baseball and get a fresh start with his new team. Conforto will look to return to his All-Star level of play.
While he's no Aaron Judge, Mitch Haniger should provide the spark the Giants are looking for. When healthy, he's a force at the plate. But that's the problem. He's rarely healthy. Haniger has played only 100-plus games in a season twice in his six-year career.
If Conforto can return to the player he was and Haniger can stay healthy, watch out for the San Francisco Giants. They could be a sneaky team nobody is watching for next season.