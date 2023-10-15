San Francisco Giants interview Alyssa Nakken for vacant hot seat, trailblazer could become MLB's first-ever female manager

Alyssa Nakken made history when she was hired by the San Francisco Giants as an assistant coach in 2020, becoming the first-ever female coach in MLB history. Now, the 33-year old may be poised to take things a step further.

On October 15, journalist Andrew Baggarly reported that the Giants were interviewing Nakken for the position of head manager. If successful, she will be the first female coach in North American pro sports history.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The San Francisco Giants have formally interviewed assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for their manager position, per @extrabaggs" - FOX Sports: MLB

The vacancy comes after the San Francisco Giants relieved former manager Gabe Kepler of his managerial duties in late September after posting a road record of 3-14, effectively shutting the books on the team's postseason hopes for the third straight season.

A graduate of the University of San Francisco, Alyssa Nakken began working with the Giants as an intern in 2014. Following her promotion to the team's chief information officer, Nakken began coaching in 2020.

In April 2022, Nakken filled in as a first base coach in a game against the San Diego Padres. It was the first time ever that a female had taken the field in a coaching capacity in regular season MLB history.

Expand Tweet

"Alyssa Nakken making more history, becoming the first woman to coach on the field during an MLB game" - Alex Pavlovic

In August, Alyssa Nakken and her husband Richard announced that the pair were expecting their first child. It is unclear if this will have any impact on her ability to manager the team if she is successful in the interview. Other names that have been floated as possible replacements to Kepler include third base coach Mark Hallberg, bullpen coach Craig Albernaz, and interim coach Kai Correa.

Alyssa Nakken's entry into MLB managerial role would set an extraordinary precedent

While Nakken's role as the future manager of the Giants is far from solidified, the fact that she is being considered is a monumental step for the team to take. While her baseball acumen is impeccable, she is likely to face a fair amount of skepticism from fans and onlookers should she be selected.

However, things are desperate in San Francisco. The Giants finished with a 79-83 record in 2023, placing them fourth in their division, twenty-one games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps a massive shakeup is what is needed for this ailing ballclub.