The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal with veteran Carlos Santana. The 38-year-old will shift bases after serving for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers in the 2023 season.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the deal will pay him additional performance-based incentives on top of his $5.25 million salary.

However, the deal didn't sit too well among Twins' fans, who termed the trade as "overpaid". The fans also mentioned the name of Adam Duvall, who is a free agent and was initially on the radar for the Twins:

"Andddd we overpaid, say goodbye to the Duvall dreams," one fan said.

Some fans felt that if the Twins wanted to sign Santana, then they should have done it seven years ago when the 38-year-old was still in his prime:

"Ha about 7 years too late. The twins are mailing it in," another user said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

Carlos Santana's fit with Minnesota Twins

The signing comes after the Twins took Jorge Polanco's salary off their books after trading him to the Seattle Mariners.

Carlos Santana is expected to play first base and as a designated hitter for the Twins in the upcoming season. In his last season, he blasted 23 home runs and since 2011 (except the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season), Santana hit more than 18 home runs every year.

Sharing first base duties with Alex Kirilloff, Santana could see more plate appearances against the Southpaws, where his numbers are better. On the other hand, Kirilloff could take on the righty pitchers. The one-year contract will benefit the club, which plans to bring in Jose Miranda to fill in at first base in 2025.

The veteran has previously played for the Philadelphia Phillies (2018), Cleveland Indians (2010–2017, 2019–2020), Kansas City Royals (2021–2022), Seattle Mariners (2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2023) and Milwaukee Brewers (2023).

His one and only All-Star selection came in 2019, where he had a batting average of .281 with 161 hits, 34 home runs, 93 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 158 games.

