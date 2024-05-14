"Saying not a single team has 3 starters better than you is such a lie lol" - Fans outraged by Trevor Bauer's bold claim

Trevor Bauer made a claim on social media that every team should be interested in signing him. The former MLB star stated that there isn't a team with three better pitchers in their rotation than him and that he should be on someone's roster as a result.

"There’s not a single MLB team out there that has 3 starters better than me," Bauer said. "Let alone 5. And I’m as cheap or cheaper than any of them since I’m willing to play for the minimum.

"And even though I have the support of players, coaches, fans, managers, and gms league wide, every time they go to the owner to sign me they’re told no. Makes you wonder who is telling all the owners not to sign me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That is a bold claim, given Bauer hasn't thrown a pitch at the MLB level in three years. He has spent time in Japan and is now in Mexico, trying to work his way back to the highest level, but it hasn't worked out yet.

Most baseball fans did not take kindly to the former Los Angeles Dodgers ace's claim, and they responded to him on X.

Expand Tweet

"That's a d**n lie... You may be cheaper, but the baggage that you bring ain't worth it," another added.

"What do the owners know (or have seen) to not be willing to give you that chance," one pondered.

"Tough guy on Twitter act probably isn’t gonna get you the job," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Probably people that don't want a horrible person on their team," one wrote.

Fans have often been split on whether or not Bauer should be added back to an MLB roster, but there was almost universal disapproval of what he said this time around.

Trevor Bauer pitched against MLB competition in Spring Training

To try and prove his mettle, Trevor Bauer signed with the Mexican Baseball League to capture MLB teams' attention. He played several games with the Diablos, including an exhibition against the New York Yankees.

Trevor Bauer has been seeking a return to the MLB

Despite three scoreless innings, not much attention was given following the outing. The Yankees left a lot of their high-profile players behind, but MLB sluggers like Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Trevino did play against Bauer.

It remains to be seen if he gets some interest as the regular season warms up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback