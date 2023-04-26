Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is off to a fantastic start to the season. Through 21 games, the slugger has hit .342/.395/.726 with seven home runs and seven doubles. His .726 slugging percentage leads the league, along with his 1.121 OPS and 213 OPS+.

He's become a sparkplug for the team after struggling heavily in his first two seasons. After last season, he knew he had some work that he needed to do if he wanted to become a better player. After the efforts he put in during the offseason, it's no coincidence that he's at the top of his game right now.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal “This is it.” How the Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic adjusted on and off the field to live up to the hype. theathletic.com/4443635/2023/0… “This is it.” How the Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic adjusted on and off the field to live up to the hype. theathletic.com/4443635/2023/0…

For the first time in his career, Kelenic did not return to his home state of Wisconsin in the offseason. He decided to spend most of his winter in Arizona, working with Tim Laker, a former Mariners hitting coach. He also got to work with Craig Wallenbrock, the hitting coach known for revamping J.D. Martinez's swing.

Not only has he been working with hitting coaches, but he's also crediting his rise this season to working with a sports psychologist. Kelenic has a different outlook on life now, allowing him to free his mind before and after games.

"He is gonna be a star," one fan tweeted.

"JK being good is so wonderful. Would have loved to see it with White and Lewis, too, but all is good in Seattle," another fan tweeted.

McCoy @chrisamccoy @Ken_Rosenthal Wonderful article, kudos to all involved in the development of this kid. Have been a believer all throughout his journey. He's now a star. @Ken_Rosenthal Wonderful article, kudos to all involved in the development of this kid. Have been a believer all throughout his journey. He's now a star.

Seattle Mariners fans couldn't be happier with Jarred Kelenic's transformation this season. Things started to look bleak during his first two seasons as he failed to hit over .185.

Diane M @MetsSouthFla @Ken_Rosenthal Good for him. Looks like trade will work out for both teams now @Ken_Rosenthal Good for him. Looks like trade will work out for both teams now

D @D55352000 @Ken_Rosenthal Jarred has been a stud long long ago. Most competitive person I have ever seen. Glad he is channeling that. Wisconsin is proud of you Gavin and Owen. Keep it going @Ken_Rosenthal Jarred has been a stud long long ago. Most competitive person I have ever seen. Glad he is channeling that. Wisconsin is proud of you Gavin and Owen. Keep it going

Jarred Kelenic has looked like a completely different player this season. He seems more comfortable at the plate, and he's not letting the game get too fast.

While Jarred Kelenic has stepped up, some other Seattle Mariners players have been quiet

Seattle Mariners v Philadelphia Phillies

The Seattle Mariners have not started the season as they would have liked. Heading into Wednesday, the team sits with a record of 11-12, fourth in the American League West. If they don't turn it around soon, the Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers will leave them in the dust.

Players like Kolton Wong and A.J. Pollock must step it up. Both players are hitting well below .150 on the season. Tough to be contenders when two nearly everyday players are struggling this much at the plate.

