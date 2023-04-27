The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up their three-game series on Thursday. With the series split at one apiece, the Phillies squeezed out a 1-0 victory.

It was a disappointing loss for Seattle, whose pitcher was on fire. George Kirby threw eight innings, giving up just one run on four hits and striking out seven batters. The Mariners couldn't give him any run support as their bats struggled.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX George Kirby's complete game allowing 1 run ends in a loss to the Phillies. George Kirby's complete game allowing 1 run ends in a loss to the Phillies. https://t.co/fIQzcGoyvt

It's tough seeing a pitcher have a game like this and not get the victory. It feels like they wasted a fantastic start from Kirby. The team can't waste starts like this, not after losing Robbie Ray for the season due to flexor tendon surgery.

The loss drops Seattle to 11-14, putting them in fourth place in the American League West. The season has not started the way that Seattle fans would have hoped.

"Welcome to Mariners baseball," one fan tweeted.

"He got felix'd," another fan tweeted.

Mark Hanusa @mrhanusa @MLBONFOX This is the most Mariners post about the Mariners being the Mariners. @MLBONFOX This is the most Mariners post about the Mariners being the Mariners.

Seattle Mariners fans were not happy with their team's performance on Thursday. Their bats were completely missing against the Philadelphia Phillies. Only two hitters got a hit for Seattle on Thursday.

Jack @Jack473836 @MLBONFOX Mariners should be demoted to Triple A for that. @MLBONFOX Mariners should be demoted to Triple A for that.

Landon-Houston0601 @Footballgoat061 @MLBONFOX My mariners are so painful rn holy shit how does George pitch 8 and u don’t win terrible @MLBONFOX My mariners are so painful rn holy shit how does George pitch 8 and u don’t win terrible

The Mariners need to pick it up soon. They're not off to their best start, and the way their division is playing this season, they could be left in the dust. Nearly the entire American League West has been competitive this season.

After dropping the series to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Seattle Mariners have a tough opponent ahead

St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mainers don't have time to sit around and mope about their loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. They have a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting on Friday.

The Blue Jays will surely be looking for some revenge in this series, as Seattle ended their season last year in the playoffs. Seattle swept Toronto 2-0 in the Wild Card series last year.

Both teams are handing the ball to their aces to start the series. Luis Castillo will be on the bump for Seattle, while Alex Manoah will get the ball for Toronto. Given how electric the two pitchers are, the first game could be tight.

This series is a great opportunity for Seattle to bounce back against a competitive team and get the ball rolling. They can't keep playing lackluster baseball. Something needs to change and change soon if this team wants to make another postseason.

