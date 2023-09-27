It was a night that Chicago Cubs fans won't soon forget, but for all the wrong reasons.

Seiya Suzuki, a standout outfielder, found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as he committed a costly error that led to the Cubs blowing a commanding six-run lead against the Atlanta Braves.

In the eighth inning of what had been a thrilling game, Suzuki, positioned perfectly to make a game-changing catch, inexplicably missed the towering fly ball hit by Sean Murphy. This shocking error allowed two unexpected runs to score for the Braves, turning what should have been a Cubs victory into a gut-wrenching 7-6 loss.

"I’m absolutely sick to my stomach." - One fan posted.

"I literally just died." - another disappointed fan wrote.

How did tonight’s loss impact the Chicago Cubs postseason situation?

The Cubs had entered the game with high hopes, building a 6-0 lead by the sixth inning, with Suzuki himself contributing with a two-run triple. It seemed like a sure win, but baseball's unpredictable nature struck, and the lead vanished.

The Cubs' meltdown not only handed the Milwaukee Brewers the National League Central title but also tightened the race for the NL Wild Card spots. As the Phillies clinched the top Wild Card seed, the Cubs' once-comfortable position became precarious, with only a half-game lead over the Miami Marlins. Every game now becomes crucial in the quest for postseason glory.

Suzuki's error will undoubtedly haunt him and Cubs fans, but in the roller-coaster world of baseball, they know that the next game offers a chance for redemption.