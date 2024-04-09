"Sell the entire bullpen" - Cubs fans aggrieved as team blows monumental lead in shocking loss against Padres

Chicago Cubs fans were dealt a major shock on Monday night after their team failed to capitalize on a sizeable lead against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Cubs took an 8-0 lead after the fourth inning and were seemingly cruising towards a routing victory against their rivals. However, the Padres had something special in store for the visitors, as they completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in baseball history.

A seven-run sixth inning cut the Cubs' lead to just one run and Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.'s go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning blew the roof over Petco Park.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Padres fans reveled in their team's epic comeback victory, Cubs fans lashed out at the team's bullpen, which blew a monumental eight-run lead to hand their opponents the win in the first game of the series.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While fans fumed at the performance of the relievers, they also took aim at the Cubs front office for not adding enough reliable arms during the offseason.

"Jed is a joke for not improving glaring problems on this team" - wrote @ChiTownPod1

"That's what happens when ownership or the front office don't want to spend more money on better pitching" - lashed out @Joe_MLB_MAN

"You can't trust Adbert at all. HES NOT A CLOSER. DFA QUAS!! THIS IS WHY WE SHOULD'VE PAID FOR HADER" - @Rise_Salute vented.

Dominican pitcher Jose Cuas, who was hooked in the sixth inning after conceding three hits, was the pantomime villain for the Chicago faithfuls.

"DFA Cuas into the sun" - @OakChicago1 wrote.

"Terrible. Time to rethink your lineup Craig. We may need to trade someone for decent bullpen arms. Cuas ain’t gonna cut it." - @TheHawkDawgson stated.

Chicago Cubs bullpen failed to capitalize on solid offensive start

Chicago's shocking loss meant that the franchise has failed to win a game after leading by eight runs for the first time in over two decades. The last time they lost a game after leading by eight or more runs was in 2002.

Expand Tweet

While the offense, led by star slugger Cody Bellinger, did its job in the first half of the game to hand a sizeable lead, Javier Assad was solid for the team throughout his five innings, conceding just three hits with seven strikeouts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.