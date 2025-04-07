“Sell him a gold card. $5 million in revenue”; “Never noticed how tall he is” – Fans gush over Shohei Ohtani’s presidential meet-up with Donald Trump

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers made their way to the Nation's captial ahead a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the start of the series, the reigning World Series champions made their way to the White House in order to meet with the President of the United States, a tradition that has been going on for decades.

During the event, Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers met with Donald Trump, with the president speaking about the players and the team's success last season. Following a series of photos and speeches, Ohtani was presented with a unique opportunity to step inside the histrotic Oval Office with President Trump.

It may have come as no surprise to see that the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar being in the Oval Office with Donald Trump caused a frenzy on social media. A number of fans took to their social media platforms to share their thoughts on the historic meeting, with a significant amount praising the meeting while also vouching for Ohtani to become a citizen.

"Automatic citizenship for that stud" - One fan posted online.

"Sell him a gold card. $5 million in revenue instantly" - Another fan shared.

"Japan sent Ohtani to negotiate tariffs. That’s a power move" - One more added.

During his speech earlier in the day, Donald Trump spoke about Shohei Ohtani's historic 2024 performance, becoming the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season. As Trump shook Ohtani's hand, the president remarked on the superstar's appearance, saying that he looked like a "movie star."

"Never noticed how tall he is" - One fan posted.

"OMG Shohei Ohtani appears in the Oval Office and he looks great" - Another fan shared.

"Now that’s a meeting I didn’t have on my 2024 bingo card" - One more added.

Shohei Ohtani continues to hold the best betting odds for the NL MVP

During the event at the White House, President Donald Trump praised Shohei's skills, as well as mentioning that he was the 2024 NL MVP. Well, according to FanDuel, the Japanese superstar is considered the favorite to win the 4th MVP Award of his Hall of Fame career.

As of Monday, April 7, Ohtani is considered the betting favorite to add the hardware to his ever-growing trophy case. The Dodgers star sits at +125 to win the NL MVP followed by Juan Soto (+600) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (+850). It will be interesting to see if these odds will change throughout the season as Shohei Ohtani continues to build himself back up to return to pitching.

