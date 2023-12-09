Seth Lugo free agency: Red Sox look to add pitching depth by recruiting former Mets starter

For years, Seth Lugo has been gaining recognition for being one of the league's most dependable relievers. Although his efforts have gained him relatively little in the name of hardware, teams are beginning to take stock of the right hander in the midst of his free agency.

A 34th round draft pick by the Mets, Lugo spent the first seven years of his career pitching in Queens. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Louisiana-native inked a two-year deal worth $15 million with the San Diego Padres.

Known for his elusive curveball, Lugo put up some solid numbers for the Friars this past season. For the first time in his career, Seth Lugo was positioned as a starter. In 26 appearances, the 6-foot-4 hurler went 8-7, posting a 3.57 ERA, and going the distance for over 140 innings.

"Red Sox continue to be in the mix for free agent righty Seth Lugo, a source says. He's expected to get three-year offers." - Chris Cotillo

In a recent social media post, MLB analyst Chris Cotillo linked the free agent to the Boston Red Sox. The AL's worst team in 2023 hired former bullpen arm Craig Breslow as their chief baseball officer after the end of the season. Ever since, the bookish Yale graduate has placed an emphasis on obtaining pitching.

According to Cotillo's reports, the Sox are interested in a term of three years for Seth Lugo. To date, Lugo's longest contract was his two-year deal with the San Diego Padres that he signed in December 2022. On the first day of the 2023 offseason, Lugo declined a $7.5 million qualifying offer from the San Diego.

"The Red Sox are still in the mix for free agent righty Seth Lugo, according to @ChrisCotillo" - Jamie Gatlin

In addition to Lugo, the Red Sox have been linked to free agent starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who won the World Series this year as a member of the Texas Rangers. Last year, Sox starters combined for the eighth-worst ERA in MLB.

Seth Lugo could provide experienced consistency for transitioning Red Sox

With questions about former AL strikeout leader Chris Sale's ability to stay healthy, Red Sox management know that they will need to bolster their rotation with a fresh crew of quality arms in 2024.

He may not be a top-tier starter, but Lugo's 2023 shift to the starter role seemed to have yielded results. Perhaps now, he can go to work for the Sox as they look to regain respectability.

